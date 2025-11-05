Things in the Pacific Northwest are about to get more interesting after the Seattle Seahawks traded for Rashid Shaheed. Now, the Seahawks offense has a new weapon. Coach Mike Macdonald spoke about the trade and his excitement in utilizing his new wide receiver, as reported by ESPN's Seahawks beat writer Brady Henderson.

“Our type of guy,” Macdonald called Shaheed. “The speed's real, making plays down the field. Absolutely felt like he was a great player.”

Macdonald also emphasized bringing in a player who fit with the culture, and stated that he felt that Shaheed was a good fit. This will be the second time Shaheed has played for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who coached him last season with the New Orleans Saints.

Also, MacDonald highlighted that Shaheed would be working as part of Seattle's return team. He also indicated that Tory Horton will still return punts, while Shaheed handles kickoffs. Seattle's trade pickup was a Pro Bowler in 2023 for his work as a return specialist.

Shaheed gives the Hawks a speed element they did not have before. Currently, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the team with 58 receptions for 948 yards and four touchdowns. Cooper Kupp has 24 catches for 293 yards and one score, but the former Los Angeles Rams star is dealing with an injury.

Tight end AJ Barner has been solid with 21 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Horton only has 13 catches for 161 yards, but five of those catches have resulted in touchdowns.

Because of the injury to Kupp, the Hawks needed another weapon they could utilize, especially as they attempt to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. With games against the Arizona Cardinals and Rams over the next two weeks, the Hawks need all the resources they can get to overcome those challenges. Shaheed gives Seattle someone who can return kicks, while also being a deep threat in the passing game.

The Seahawks are having a great season, but needed some reinforcements. Now, they have the speed threat they need, and someone who could be a game-changer over the next few weeks.