On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks hit the field at home against the Arizona Cardinals, looking to push their record to 7-2 as the 2025 NFL season reaches its midway point. It's safe to say that the Seahawks got off to a strong start to this one, taking a whopping 35-0 lead in the first half.

Getting in on the action was wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has been among the best weapons in the NFL this year, and in the process, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star etched his name into league history.

The Seahawks noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Smith-Njigba “became the third player in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 receiving yards in each of his first nine games of a season, joining Antonio Brown (nine games in 2014) and Michael Irvin (nine in 1995).”

At one point during the first half, Smith-Njigba briefly exited the game due to a concussion scare. However, thankfully, nothing ended up coming of the injury.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out of the blue tent and standing by the #Seahawks bench. They didn't take his helmet away. The red-hat NFL concussion adviser on the sideline came out of the tent before him. It appears JSN will return to the game,” reported Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune on X, formerly Twitter.

A rising star for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has quickly established himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL this year, providing a reliable downfield target for quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been playing at an NFL MVP level so far this year.

Overall, the Seahawks have been one of the surprise teams in the NFC, currently sitting at 6-2 and in firm playoff positioning as the season enters its second half. This marks a stark contrast to where the Seahawks were last year, when they missed the playoffs altogether.

In any case, up next for the Seahawks is a tough divisional matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Rams next week.