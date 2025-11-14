The Los Angeles Rams continue their climb toward the top of the NFC West, and preparations for Sunday’s divisional showdown brought a light moment involving Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The Rams have leaned on the chemistry that has fueled their 7-2 start, and the bond between their top playmaker and the former franchise star still carries weight even after roster changes. That connection remains meaningful for the Rams receivers, even with the veteran now playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp’s move came after the Rams released him in March 2025 when no trade partner emerged. The Seahawks signed him to a three-year, forty-five million dollar deal, returning him to his home state and giving him a fresh role in Seattle’s passing game. The change made his game-worn jerseys even more sought after by players who watched him become one of the league’s most respected pass catchers.

The LA Daily News’s Adam Grosbard took to X (formerly known as Twitter) after asking Nacua how he would react if Kupp swapped his jersey with a Rams player following Sunday’s NFC West showdown. Grosbard shared that the third-year receiver joked about ensuring the jersey ends up in his hands, adding a lively twist to an already tight divisional race.

“If I see him take it off to somebody else, I might hit somebody on our team. Respectfully, so.”

The joke reflected admiration for the former Rams superstar and showed how deep the respect still runs. It also highlighted how much jersey swap traditions mean to players across the league. With L.A. fighting for first place and Seattle matching their pace, the moment brought needed levity ahead of a high-stakes matchup. The connection between Kupp and Nacua continues to resonate, even from opposite sidelines.