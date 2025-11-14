The Seattle Seahawks enter a high-stakes Week 11 showdown at the Los Angeles Rams with a couple of worrying names on the injury report: safety Coby Bryant and wide receiver Tory Horton. Horton was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday, while Bryant missed a practice earlier in the week because of a personal matter, leaving his status uncertain as kickoff approaches.

Horton’s downgrade stings because the rookie has already flashed playmaking ability this season. The Colorado State product has 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns, via ESPN, and has also made noise on special teams, including a long punt return that electrified the Seattle crowd. His absence would thin a receiver room that relies heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and complementary targets.

Coby Bryant’s DNP on Wednesday came with little public detail, the team listed his reason as a personal matter, and Seattle did not immediately rule him out for Sunday. Bryant has been a steady presence in the backend, recording two interceptions this year and serving as a physical run defender. Losing him would force defensive coordinator Aden Durde to reshuffle coverage responsibilities against a Rams offense that mixes veteran savvy with young playmakers.

Both squads sit near the top of the NFC West, and this matchup could decide divisional control. The Rams present matchup problems across the board, so every depth piece matters. Seattle’s coaches will watch practice reports closely on Friday before issuing game-status updates; Horton’s groin and shin issues in particular are the kind that can linger without the right recovery window.

If Horton can’t go, expect Jake Bobo, Cooper Kupp, and Cody White to shoulder more of the route-running and slot work, while cross-training safeties like Julian Love or rookies could see heavier snaps if Bryant can’t play. Head coach Mike Macdonald must balance short-term availability with long-term health, and given how tight this division is, those small choices will carry outsized weight. Look for official designations after Friday’s practice.