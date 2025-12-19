The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the NFC! With their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, Seattle now leads the NFC with 12 wins this year. Thanks to timely plays from their offense, Seattle was able to overcome a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the game and eventually win the game in overtime.

The Seahawks' top two receivers played a significant part in their win. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was his usual dominant self, catching the final touchdown of the game in overtime to set up the game-winning two-pointer. Rasheed Shaheed, on the other hand, had a clutch punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter to set up the comeback.

Smith-Njigba couldn't stop heaping praise on Shaheed after the game. In his interview with Steve Wyche, the Seahawks wide receiver said that his teammate was a “big-time player” and that his versatile toolkit has been invaluable to the team this season.

What a crazy finish. Seahawks WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba walks us through his team’s insane win and its spot in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/x5uCo2Lwk9 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

Shaheed was a mid-season acquisition by the Seahawks at the trade deadline. Coming over from New Orleans, the wide receiver was expected to make an impact on the offense as another field-stretching speedster. As it turns out, Shaheed's speed can also be used differently. The Seahawks have found great success this season with Shaheed as a punt/kick returner.

Smith-Njigba was, of course, the featured player on the Seahawks' passing attack. The star wide receiver caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Shaheed, on the other hand, played in around 50% of offensive snaps but did not record a single catch.

The Seahawks improved to 12-3 this season. Their spot in the playoffs is now clinched. Now, what's left for them is to fight for the top seed in the NFC and earn a first-round bye.