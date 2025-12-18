The Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot tonight as they battle the Los Angeles Rams. But there are bigger aspirations for the Hawks. Notably, the Seahawks' dream playoff scenario could see them get the top seed in the NFC if everything goes according to plan over the final few weeks.

Seattle still has +205 odds to win the top seed in the NFC, according to DraftKings. When the season started, this did not seem possible. Now, the Seahawks have a chance to control their own destiny.

It all starts in Week 16 against the Rams. Here is the Seahawks' dream playoff scenario, and what must happen if the Hawks are to win the top seed in the NFC.

The Seahawks win their remaining games

The Hawks must overcome an incredibly tough obstacle. While the Seahawks can thrive against the Rams, they have struggled against them recently. The Rams have gone 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Hawks. Moreover, the Hawks have gone just 1-4 in their past five games at Lumen Field against the Rams.

If the Hawks beat the Rams, they will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers before ending the season against NFC rival San Francisco 49ers. The Hawks need to win a tough road game against the Panthers. Then, they need to go into Levi Stadium in Santa Clara and beat the 49ers on the road. The Seahawks lost to the 49ers in Week 1, so it won't be easy.

But if the Hawks can handle their business, they can lock the top seed in the NFC after the final game of the regular season. While winning all their games would help, there is an alternative situation, too, if they cannot run the table.

The Hawks win both division games

The only game the Hawks can afford to lose is the game against the Panthers. If Darnold can beat the Rams and 49ers, there is a scenario where they can still claim the top seed.

In this scenario, the Hawks beat the Rams at home, while the Indianapolis Colts beat the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Packers beat the Bears this weekend. Then, the Hawks would also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose at least one of their remaining three games so the Hawks remain ahead of them. But in this scenario, they might also need the Rams to lose to the Arizona Cardinals because Los Angeles has a better conference record.

Does home-field advantage matter to the Hawks?

Despite being 5-2 at home, the Seahawks still will crave that home-field advantage. Yes, their 6-1 road record is the best in the NFL. But the Seahawks still have one of the most intimidating stadiums in the NFL. While the Hawks lost their last playoff game at home in 2021 (against the Rams), they still would have a significant advantage if they got home-field advantage.

The perfect Seahawks dream playoff scenario would be to get the top seed in the NFC. Then, the dream opponent would likely be the Packers or Bears. The Hawks match up well against both teams and can control the clock on offense, while their defense puts pressure on both teams' quarterbacks. If the Hawks can get the top seed in the NFC, there is a chance their first opponent might be the 49ers or Rams. While neither of those teams would be appealing, nabbing home-field advantage would be a boon in an intense playoff atmosphere.