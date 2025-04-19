Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is continuing his busy career off the field. While the superstar running back has appeared in various movies and shows during his retirement, he's now looking to get involved with another sport. Except this time, “Beast Mode” won't be taking his talents to the field. He is instead set to take on a more executive role. ESPN Senior NFL Analyst Adam Schefter confirmed the news of Lynch's involvement with professional rugby in a recent Twitter post.

“Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch and former Washington Husky Marcus Peters are joining the Seattle Seawolves professional Rugby organization as owners/investors. Both have been tapped to help introduce the sport into Seattle’s youth.”

The Seawolves will be the fourth professional sports team the five-time Pro Bowler will have ownership in. Lynch additionally has a stake in the professional indoor football teams, the FCF Beasts and Bay Area Panthers, as well as the Seattle Kraken. Seeing the former Super Bowl champion still so invested in the Seattle community speaks to his loyalty to the city.

The former running back was phenomenal during his six years with the Seahawks. From 2010 to 2015, Lynch racked up several accolades. That included being selected to four Pro Bowls, being named to two All-Pro teams, and leading the league in rushing touchdowns twice. The Oakland native was additionally the focal point of the offense for the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title in 2014. Lynch eventually retired in 2019 with the Seahawks and has subsequently been just as productive off the field.

Overall, Seattle is a phenomenal sports city and has embraced the Seawolves since their founding in 2017. Lynch's emergence as an owner will bring new fans to this team as it continues to grow.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a very busy offseason, with several personnel changes already taking place. The franchise is hoping that it can eventually rekindle the success it had during the 2010s. It's a long way back to that level, but the 2025 NFL Draft will say a lot about the direction the Seahawks are heading in.