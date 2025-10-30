The 2025 Seattle Seahawks have impressed much more than initially expected. They are 5-2 and have a great defense, but the offense has also been playing well, primarily because of Sam Darnold's resurgence at quarterback. Darnold has been dealing with a chest injury, but he played last in their last game against the Texans, and he had extra rest due to the bye, so it looks like he is available.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold was available and fully participated in practice despite his chest injury. Darnold should be good to go this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in a huge game that the Commanders need to win to stay near the top of the NFC West.

Darnold has 1,754 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 68.2% completion percentage through seven games with the Seattle Seahawks this season. He is having a resurgence and continuing off from the season he had last year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Until last season, seemingly nearly all NFL pundits had lost faith in the belief that Sam Darnold would ever be an outstanding quarterback. Yet, the quarterback changed the narrative in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. That performance led to a playoff berth for the Vikings and a nice new contract with the Seahawks.

It is worth noting that Darnold also has one of the best receivers in the NFL to throw to in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has 50 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns and is a massive contender to win the Offensive Player of the Year award because he has been so consistent and could break Calvin Johnson's receiving yards record.

Darnold has fit like a glove with the Seahawks this season, but some are not as convinced after the way last season ended for him with the Vikings.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said last week on “First Take” that, as good as he is playing, that aspect has given him some pause.

“I saw the season finale of the regular-season game after you were 14-2 last year. I ain’t letting that go,” Smith said. “I’m saying to you, ‘I need to see.’ I need to see what [Darnold] will do as the season wanes.”

This upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders is big in the race for the NFC West, and the fact that Seattle will have him available is enormous, which means the bye week came at just the right time.