The Seattle Seahawks revamped their quarterback room ahead of Mike Macdonald’s second year at the helm. Seattle signed veteran passer Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason after trading longtime starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Seahawks invested in protecting Darnold by taking offensive lineman Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick.

When the North Dakota State standout met with the press after being drafted, he posed for photos with Seattle GM John Schneider while proudly displaying his No. 76 Seahawks jersey. Fans in the Pacific Northwest no doubt recall that that number once belonged to Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson. Now Zabel will wear No. 76.

“I had to ask Hutch if it was OK to wear it and he was all for it and super excited for it,” Zabel explained, per Ari Horton of Seahawks.com. “No better number to wear in Seattle history,” he added.

The Seahawks bolstered their offensive line in the 2025 draft

Hutchinson was selected by the Seahawks with the 17th overall pick in the 2001 draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Seattle before joining the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2006.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro, Hutchinson made three Pro Bowls and earned three All-Pro nods while with the Seahawks. He also helped anchor the offensive line for Seattle during the team's run to Super Bowl XL in 2005, which the Seahawks would ultimately lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a 12-year career and 169 games played in the NFL, Hutchinson was elected to the Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

While Hutchinson’s No. 76 jersey was not retired by the Seahawks, Zabel still asked permission to wear it, which is admirable. Still, the number has been worn since Hutchinson’s departure by several Seattle lineman. Now Zabel will continue the tradition, as he attempts to become the next great Seahawks guard.

Zabel was considered one of the best interior offensive lineman prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He offers excellent positional versatility, having played left guard, right tackle and left tackle for North Dakota State. He’s considered a strong, tough blocker with Pro Bowl potential.

The Seahawks also drew praise for selecting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick. Seattle’s new-look QB room, consisting of Darnold, Milroe and Drew Lock, is unrecognizable from last season.