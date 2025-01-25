As Pete Carroll begins his tenure as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team — the Seattle Seahawks — went to social media to congratulate Carroll on his return to the league.

“We’re fired up for you, @PeteCarroll,” the Seahawks posted on X. “Congratulations and looking forward to competing with you.”

Carroll was announced as the Raiders' new coach Friday morning, signaling a new beginning for the 73-year-old Carroll. He replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired after one year in Las Vegas.

Carroll's deal is for three years with a fourth-year option, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders are looking to change their fortunes as they've produced only two winning seasons since 2003. They haven't advanced past the Wild Card round of the playoffs since their Super Bowl appearance in 2002.

The organization received a jolt in October of last year when Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was announced as a minority owner. Brady's insights were used during the team's coaching search, and he's expected to be a big part of personnel decisions moving forward.

Pete Carroll impact in Seattle

The Seahawks certainly have ample reasons to celebrate their former coach. Carroll spent 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest as the Executive V.P. and head coach, playing in two Super Bowls and winning one. He had eight 10-plus-win seasons, five division titles, and 10 playoff berths during his tenure.

Carroll's time in Seattle saw the creation of the “Legion of Boom” — an elite defensive backfield in the early 2010s that consisted of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond, and Byron Maxwell. From 2012-15, those Seahawk units led the NFL in scoring defense four-straight years. It's the only time in the Super Bowl era that's happened.

Offensively, the team found a gem in quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft and paired him with bruising running back Marshawn Lynch, acquired in a 2010 trade with Buffalo.

That four-year stretch saw Seattle go 46-18 in the regular season with seven playoff wins and the Super Bowl title in 2013 after a 43-8 thrashing of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.

In his final press conference as head coach of the Seahawks, Pete Carroll defined his legacy there: “We weren’t anything, and then we were something. We made something special.”