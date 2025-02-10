It's a challenge for any broadcaster to have a great Super Bowl broadcast when the game is a blowout. That was the situation Tom Brady was facing in the third quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles were blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The seven-time Super Bowl winner may not have been able to make the broadcast compelling, but he was able to take a memorable verbal shot at comedian Kevin Hart's expense.

In the dying moments of that quarter, the Fox broadcast was focusing on the celebrities who were backing the Eagles watching the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Play by play man Kevin Burkhardt said that Hart, a noted Eagles fan was in attendance. With nearly perfect comedic timing, Brady let the diminutive comedian have it.

“How did the camera find Kevin Hart,” Brady asked with great joy.

While making fun of an individual's lack of height is not exactly high-minded comedy, Brady didn't care. He felt he owed Hart something because the comedian had delivered several insulting blows to Brady at his roast last May.

Hart had ridiculed Brady's marriage and subsequent divorce from Gisele Bundchen and then he insinuated that the superstar quarterback's ex-wife had romantic sparks with her trainer.

Aside from the shot at Hart, Brady attempted to explain Chiefs performance

Brady certainly has the ability to speak from experience when it comes to the Super Bowl. He led six New England Patriots teams to victories in the championship game and he was also successful once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also was on the losing end three times with the Patriots, and he explained how hard it was to lose the big game, especially when the Chiefs had a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Brady pointed out how dominant the Eagles defense had been throughout the game, limiting the time Patrick Mahomes had in the pocket and forcing him out of his comfort zone from an early point in the game.

On the other hand, Brady was quite impressed with the performance of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had suffered a 38-35 defeat to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years earlier.

Hurts had a brilliant game against the AFC champions, throwing a pair of TD passes and running for the opening touchdown of the game. The Eagles quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and he also ran for a team-high 72 yards.