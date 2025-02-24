As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers step into the 2025 offseason, they find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. Since the departure of Tom Brady, the franchise has remained competitive, consistently pushing for playoff success. However, with the realities of the salary cap looming, the front office is now faced with tough decisions to maintain a strong roster. While the Bucs continue to be a formidable team, trimming contracts will be necessary to ensure long-term stability.

A Strong Season, But Change Is Inevitable

Tampa Bay once again captured the NFC South crown, reinforcing their status as the team to beat in the division. Baker Mayfield’s resurgence proved to be more than just a short-term revival. He built on his 2023 success with another strong 2024 campaign. Their playoff run, however, was cut short in heartbreaking fashion. They fell to Washington on a last-second field goal. Still, the Bucs’ performance throughout the season reaffirmed their position as the division’s premier team heading into 2025.

With success comes challenges, of course. For the second consecutive offseason, Tampa Bay must replace its offensive coordinator. Last year, Dave Canales departed for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job. This offseason, Liam Coen was hired to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fortunately, Mayfield is no stranger to adjusting to new offensive systems. He has played under multiple coordinators throughout his career.

Salary Cap Challenges Loom

The Buccaneers head into the offseason with a strong roster foundation, bolstered by a productive 2024 draft class. They have successfully revitalized Mayfield’s career and remain in a favorable position. However, financial constraints will force them to make difficult roster decisions. Managing the salary cap will be a major storyline for the Buccaneers this offseason. With just $2.5 million in available cap space, the front office has limited flexibility. Finding ways to free up financial resources will be crucial, and potential cuts are necessary.

As the Bucs navigate these financial constraints, tough decisions are on the horizon, with several key contributors potentially on the chopping block.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Rachaad White, RB

As Tampa Bay evaluates its financial situation, one of the more replaceable players on the roster might be Rachaad White. Sure, his contract isn’t particularly burdensome. However, the emergence of Bucky Irving as a potential lead back and Sean Tucker as a capable No. 2 could make White expendable.

If the Buccaneers opt to retain White, it wouldn’t be a bad decision. His production has been solid. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, respectable numbers for a starting running back. Additionally, White proved his value as a receiver. He hauled in 51 of 57 targets for 393 yards and six touchdowns\. Despite these contributions, Tampa Bay is in a financial crunch and needs to free up cap space to improve elsewhere in 2025.

White has served as the team’s lead back for the past two seasons. However, his long-term role remains uncertain. He finished 2024 with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns, yet concerns about his efficiency persist. Yes, his receiving skills add versatility. That said, the modern NFL has proven that investing heavily in running backs isn’t always the best strategy. With younger, cheaper options available, the Bucs could explore moving on to maximize their cap flexibility.

2. Jordan Whitehead, S

Tampa Bay’s limited avenues for creating cap space might force difficult decisions. These include a serious discussion about Jordan Whitehead’s future with the team. The 27-year-old safety returned to the Buccaneers in 2024 after a stint with the New York Jets. However, his second tenure may be brief due to cap constraints.

Whitehead remains a strong tackler and an asset in run defense. Still, his struggles in coverage have been a liability. Opposing quarterbacks posted a 125.5 passer rating when targeting him. That's a concerning figure for a starting safety. Over the past two seasons, he has allowed 10 passing touchdowns, including three in just 12 games this year. Yes, these numbers alone don’t make him an automatic cut candidate. That said, Tampa Bay’s financial situation could ultimately determine his fate.

Releasing Whitehead would clear his entire $4.5 million cap hit. This would give the Bucs some much-needed financial breathing room. With Antoine Winfield Jr as the star of the secondary, Tampa Bay could look to find a more affordable option to pair alongside him. Given their cap limitations, Whitehead’s contract might be a casualty of the team’s efforts to stay competitive in 2025.

3. Jamel Dean, CB

Jamel Dean isn’t higher on this list primarily because Tampa Bay already lost Carlton Davis last offseason. Turning over both of their top cornerbacks in back-to-back years would be a risky move. However, the financial savings from moving on from Dean make him a name worth watching this offseason.

The Buccaneers would clear $8.4 million in cap space by cutting Dean. That's a tempting figure for a team with limited financial flexibility. With Chris Godwin among Tampa Bay’s pending free agents, creating room for his potential extension could take priority. If the team needs to make a significant cap-saving move, Dean’s contract could be a logical target.

Tough Decisions Ahead

The Buccaneers enter the 2025 offseason with difficult roster decisions looming. While Rachaad White, Jordan Whitehead, and Jamel Dean have all contributed to the team’s success, their contracts and overall value must be weighed against the organization’s financial constraints. With just $2.5 million in available cap space, Tampa Bay will have to make some tough calls to ensure they can improve in key areas while maintaining roster balance.

Ultimately, the Bucs must strike a delicate balance between keeping key contributors and freeing up resources to remain competitive in the NFC South. If the front office decides to part ways with any of these players, it will be with the goal of bolstering other positions and setting the team up for long-term success. As Tampa Bay looks to build upon back-to-back playoff appearances, every move they make this offseason will shape their ability to remain a contender in 2025 and beyond.