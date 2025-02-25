The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2025 offseason at a pivotal moment. After finishing with a 10-7 record and securing a playoff berth, their postseason run was cut short with a narrow Wild Card Round loss. With Baker Mayfield proving he can be a long-term solution at quarterback and a talented core still intact on both sides of the ball, the Bucs don’t require a complete rebuild. However, making smart, under-the-radar moves in free agency could be the key to transforming them from a solid playoff team into a true Super Bowl contender.

Buccaneers’ 2024 Season Recap: A Promising Year With Room to Grow

The Buccaneers reaffirmed their status as the team to beat in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield built on his strong 2023 campaign and proved his success wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Tampa Bay once again claimed the division title. However, their playoff run ended in heartbreaking fashion—losing to Washington on a last-second field goal. Even with that disappointment, the season reinforced that the Buccaneers remain the class of the division.

Of course, success comes with its challenges. For the second consecutive year, the Buccaneers lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job. Fortunately for the Bucs, Mayfield has grown accustomed to adapting to new offensive systems throughout his career.

The Bucs also have a strong 2024 draft class complementing an already solid foundation. As such, Tampa Bay enters the offseason in an enviable position. They’ve stabilized their quarterback situation, retained key pieces, and have the flexibility to refine their roster. Now, the challenge is making the right moves in free agency to push them to the next level.

Here we'll try to identify the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to sign in the 2025 offseason.

1. Lavonte David, LB

Lavonte David faces a pivotal decision this offseason. He can return to the only NFL team he has ever played for or seek a new opportunity elsewhere. The 35-year-old linebacker remains remarkably productive despite his age. He played 97 percent of the Buccaneers’ defensive snaps in 2024. That once again proved his durability by appearing in every game. He also continued to deliver on the field with 5.5 sacks, 122 total tackles, and his first interception since 2019.

David is more than just a defensive leader—he’s a franchise icon. Whether he re-signs with Tampa Bay or moves on, he will always be synonymous with the pewter and red. However, all signs point to a return being the most logical outcome. Yes, other teams will certainly inquire about his interest in continuing his career. That said, few can offer what Tampa Bay does: a familiar system, a starting role, and a consistent playoff contender. With the Buccaneers routinely in the postseason mix, staying put seems like the best option. His free agency decision may stretch deep into the offseason. Still, if there’s one move that makes sense for both sides, it’s keeping David in Tampa Bay.

2. Mekhi Becton, OL

Upgrading the offensive line should be a priority for Tampa Bay this offseason. This is especially true as they want to give Baker Mayfield the best chance to succeed. The unit was inconsistent in 2024. This exposed Mayfield to unnecessary pressure at times. A potential solution? Mekhi Becton—a talented yet injury-prone offensive tackle who has the upside to be a steal if the Buccaneers are willing to take a calculated gamble.

Becton spent 2024 refining his technique under the guidance of Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. He even made a temporary shift to guard due to Philadelphia’s dominant tackle duo. That showcased his versatility. Sure, his long-term future remains at tackle. Still, the experience of playing multiple spots along the offensive line only adds to his value. With the right development and an opportunity to return to his natural position, Becton could solidify a critical spot in Tampa Bay’s front five. The Super Bowl champion can provide the protection Mayfield needs to elevate the offense.

3. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE

The Buccaneers’ pass rush was inconsistent in 2024. As such, finding a reliable edge rusher to complement Calijah Kancey should be a top priority. Enter Malcolm Koonce, an underrated defensive end from the Las Vegas Raiders who could provide immediate impact.

Koonce was on the rise in late 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury ahead of the 2024 campaign. Had he been able to build on that momentum, he might have been one of the most coveted pass rushers in free agency. The upside remains, though. The timing of his injury means he should be fully healthy entering the 2025 free agency period. Signing Koonce to a short-term deal could be a smart move for both player and team. Recent edge defenders like Uchenna Nwosu have taken similar paths to success, making this type of contract structure appealing. If Koonce regains his form, he could be exactly what the Buccaneers need to create a more balanced pass rush.

Final Thoughts

The Buccaneers don’t need to make blockbuster moves to improve this offseason; instead, smart, strategic signings can help them shore up key weaknesses while maintaining their status as NFC South frontrunners. Bringing back Lavonte David would provide stability and leadership to an already formidable defense. Taking a chance on Mekhi Becton could give Tampa Bay a much-needed boost on the offensive line, protecting Baker Mayfield and enhancing the run game. Meanwhile, adding Malcolm Koonce would inject youth and explosiveness into the pass rush, helping balance out the defensive front. These under-the-radar signings won’t grab national headlines, but they could be the difference-makers that push the Buccaneers from playoff participants to legitimate contenders in 2025.