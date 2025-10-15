The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFL and are very fun to watch. Baker Mayfield is playing like an MVP this season and has led his team to a 5-1 record, the best in the NFC.

Throughout the success, the team is playing through a lot of injuries. Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr, Mike Evans, Josh Williams, Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David, and many more are banged up. Even Emeka Egbuka got injured in their latest win over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite all this, Mayfield is dominating and has the Bucs in first place. Luckily, the Egbuka injury is not serious enough for him to miss time.

Irving and Godwin will likely miss the next game against the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed a running back to the practice squad in case Irving or Williams are out further. It's not a bad thing to have added insurance in case of injuries. The Bucs aren't taking a chance.

“The Buccaneers signed RB Michael Wiley to the practice squad today after working out him, Jamaal Williams and Israel Abanikanda.”

Instead of going with the former touchdown machine, Jamaal Williams, Tampa Bay is going with Wiley, who is a former Atlanta Falcon and Washington Commander. Wiley was also on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

The former Arizona Wildcat has not debuted yet in the NFL in the regular season. He has played in preseason games but was waived by the Chiefs on final roster cuts.

Wiley scored 16 touchdowns in his career in Arizona, with 2022 being his best season with 700+ rush yards and eight TDs.

Mayfield is playing so well, that NFL executives are in awe.

“He’s playing at a franchise-(caliber) level right now,” said an executive, who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly. “His ability to extend plays, to throw on the move, to locate guys, the competitive energy he brings to that roster. They’re never out of a game. He’s freaking hot right now in terms of ball placement, accuracy, and seeing the field.

“He still has some turnover-worthy moments, but he’s not putting the ball in harm’s way like in the past. He’s making better decisions. He’s got excellent command of their scheme. He’s super resilient. He is totally in command of what he’s doing. He’s playing at a really high level.”