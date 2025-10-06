On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved to 2-2-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a road win over the New York Jets by a score of 37-22 in a game that wasn't really all that close. It was another strong game for Prescott, who completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts, good for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Prescott has been on a heater since this season began, and recently, ESPN sports media personality and noted Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith took to First Take to give Prescott some lofty praise.

“[Dak Prescott] has answered the call and right now I think he needs to be a leading candidate for league MVP honors. … He's definitely a top 2 leading candidate,” said Smith, via Diamond Dog on X, formerly Twitter.

Prescott indeed has been playing at an MVP level through five weeks of this season, including carving up the Green Bay Packers' vaunted defensive unit a week ago.

Unfortunately, at this point it's unclear if the Cowboys' defense is good enough to get the team the necessary amount of wins that would truly put Prescott in the MVP discussion.

A strong start for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been helped this year by the fact that he has some elite weapons to work with at the receiver position, including most notably CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Lamb has actually missed the last couple of games due to injury, but Pickens has more than picked up the slack, receiving for 57 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against New York. The Cowboys also got a monster game from Ryan Flournoy, who had 114 receiving yards in the win.

Overall, the Cowboys have been one of the most exciting teams to watch so far this year, constantly keeping games close thanks to their offense even as the defense sinks toward the bottom of the league standings.

In any case, the Cowboys will look to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season next week when they hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers.