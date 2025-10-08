The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reinforcing their backfield depth by signing running back Owen Wright to the practice squad as starter Bucky Irving continues to recover from shoulder and foot injuries. In a corresponding move, the team released veteran guard Sua Opeta.

Wright spent training camp and the preseason with Tampa Bay. He returns after posting 100 rushing yards on 26 carries and scoring a touchdown across three preseason games. He had his best outing in the opener against Tennessee. Wright rushed for 87 yards and a score on 18 carries. Wright also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 before being released from their practice squad.

Irving has not played since suffering injuries in the Week 4 loss to Philadelphia. He's expected to miss a second straight game when Tampa Bay meets San Francisco. In his absence, veteran Rachaad White has carried the load with Sean Tucker and Josh Williams providing depth. Wright gives the Buccaneers a familiar and cost-effective insurance option if Irving’s recovery extends longer than expected.

Roster adjustment is in motion for the Buccaneers

The release of Opeta could signal the pending return of Michael Jordan, who has been sidelined since a Week 2 knee injury. Jordan may be in a position to challenge Luke Haggard for the starting right guard role once he is cleared. Haggard has filled the spot since Cody Mauch was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

For a team that has leaned on late-game resilience, sitting at 4-1 despite trailing in the final minute of every contest this season, small roster decisions have carried added weight. The Buccaneers have scored 135 points and allowed 132 through five games, showing how narrow the margins have been.

Wright’s familiarity with the playbook and ability to contribute on special teams make him a reliable depth piece. His signing reflects Tampa Bay’s commitment to maintaining stability during a stretch where both the running game and offensive line have been tested. As the Buccaneers prepare for San Francisco, Wright’s addition underscores the importance of depth moves in keeping playoff aspirations on track.