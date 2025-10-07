Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is likely going to fight a fine he was given by the NFL for flipping off New York Jets fans. Jones is likely to appeal the NFL's $250,000 fine, per NFL Network. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had originally reported Jones would appeal, but it is not yet set in stone that he will. The incident occurred during the Cowboys' 37-22 win over the Jets at MetLife stadium.

Jones addressed the incident on a Dallas radio show Tuesday, on 105.3 The Fan.

“That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us,” Jones said on the show, and reported by ESPN. “There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front — not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game.

“[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was ‘thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited.”

The Cowboys are 2-2-1 on the season.

Cowboys celebrated a big win against the Jets

Jones was clearly excited when his team whipped the Jets in their last game. The winless Jets were able to put some points together near the end of the contest, but Dallas got all they wanted against the New York defense.

Time will tell how this Jerry Jones fine shakes out. Jones is not the first NFL owner to get in trouble for altercations with fans. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined by the NFL in 2024, for what was deemed as unacceptable behavior by the league. Tepper allegedly threw a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Dallas next plays the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.