Another week, another late victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After winning their first three games of the 2025 season in the last minute of regulation, the Buccaneers headed to Seattle to face the Seahawks at 3-1. The hosts were also entering the Week 5 tilt at 3-1. However, a late interception by linebacker Lavonte David led to Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield marching the offense down the field, getting the visitors in position for a game-winning field goal.

Still at the top of the NFC South at 4-1, the Buccaneers will now compete for NFC supremacy. The NFC West leading San Francisco 49ers, also at 4-1, are coming to Tampa in a clash of division leaders. Based on how many injuries each team is dealing with at the moment, their place in the standings might seem like a minor miracle to many NFL fans. The 49ers come to Raymond James Stadium dealing with 23 injured players. Meanwhile, the Bucs have 16 players dealing with various ailments themselves.

Each team will also be missing multiple key starters. The hometown Buccaneers will be without starting cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, not to mention starting running back Bucky Irving and their veteran wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. Meanwhile, the 49ers are missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, edge rusher Nick Bosa plus wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk. Nevertheless, both squads will look to prove that they belong at the top of the NFC. Can the Bucs pull off their fifth victory of 2025, or will the visitors spoil those chances?

Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka continues star-making season

Shortly after the NFL Draft this past April, many questioned why the Buccaneers used their first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. While very few questioned that Egbuka was worthy of the selection, the Bucs already had a strong trio of receivers in Evans, Godwin Jr. and sophomore Jalen McMillan.

However, the selection of Egbuka has proven to be a master class. At the moment, the former Buckeye is FanDuel's leader for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's steadily improved each week. It's also clear that his relationship with Mayfield continues to blossom, as the veteran quarterback has grown to rely on Egbuka's great hands and superb route running to consistently exploit defenses.

The Week 5 win over the Seahawks was Egbuka's best game yet. The rookie caught all seven of his targets for 163 yards and a touchdown. He's scored in every game this season, with the exception of the Buccaneers' Week 3 29-27 win over the New York Jets. Against the 49ers, Egbuka will look to have an even bigger day than in last Sunday's tilt. Expect double digit targets for the ex-OSU standout. That will in turn lead to a 200+ yard performance, plus a touchdown or two. Egbuka's performance will also step up in the game's second half as the home team looks to put away the 49ers.

Buccaneers defense holds firm in second half versus the 49ers

Article Continues Below

Despite the absence of Purdy and multiple offensive contributors, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has continued to keep the offense humming. Well, to a certain extent at least. While San Francisco hasn't scored more than 26 points (which they've hit twice this season), the balance of the attack has been enough to keep their opponents off balance. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has been a maestro at conducting Shanahan's attack, calling back to rumors that circulated around the time of the 2021 NFL Draft, when Jones was apparently a favorite of the Niners coach.

As long as the 49ers have running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, their offense will be a dangerous one. In the first half, it will show. The Buccaneers' usual strong rush defense will hold, yet Jones and McCaffrey will utilize the passing game to keep the home team off balance. In turn, it will lead to an advantage for the visitors entering half time. However, if you haven't watched the Bucs all season, then you likely haven't seen them come from behind four separate times to win the game. Can Tampa Bay accomplish that feat for a fifth time on Sunday afternoon?

Baker Mayfield leads fifth straight comeback victory for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been masters of the last-minute win so far this season. Another comeback won't come as a shock to anyone who has watched the Bucs so far. However, a strong second half from the defense will lead to an earlier comeback from Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense.

Instead of another time-expiring victory, the Buccaneers will lock in a win with multiple early fourth quarter drives. Mayfield and Egbuka will connect for a touchdown, while running back Rachaad White will also find the endzone to lockdown the Bucs' fifth win of 2025. Despite the loss, the 49ers will still remain in the NFC title hunt. With the number of injuries both teams have, don't be surprised to see these two teams clash once again in the postseason, especially if they are closer to full health. There's too much talent on both rosters to not see another potential Tampa Bay-San Francisco matchup in the future.