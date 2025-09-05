Baker Mayfield is ready to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 season underway when they face the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield enters the eighth season of his NFL career, his third with the Buccaneers. He has blossomed into an offensive star, keeping the team firm in playoff contention.

Tampa Bay is preparing for its opener against Atlanta, a fierce rivalry in the NFC South Division. When it comes to what he expects from the matchup, Mayfield gave plenty of insight into it.

“Obviously they had some personnel changes. I haven’t seen a lot of tape of Leonard Floyd with them, but we know who he is — great player. They spent some early picks on edge rushers as well. Some changes in the secondary (too). AJ Terrell is still there, great player. Jessie Bates, ballhawk, a game-changer guy. And Divine Deablo, a new guy in the interior, linebacker level for them. (There are) some younger (defensive backs) that are going to play. Just personnel wise, trying to figure out who’s going to be where without really being able to get non-(exhibition) season tape up there to prepare with,” Mayfield said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“But yeah, they’re flying around. Obviously they’re coached hard, just knowing Raheem Morris and then from talking to Haason (Reddick) about Jeff (Ulbrich), their (defensive coordinator), they coach those guys hard. They play hard for him and everybody that plays for him loves him, so they’re going to be flying around.”

What lies ahead for Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

It's clear that Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are ready for what's coming against the Falcons.

Mayfield is coming off the best statistical season of his career. He went 10-7 the 2024 season, completing 407 passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also made 60 rushes for 378 yards and three scores. Most were career highs across the board, showing his immense growth since entering the league in 2018.

He will look to take Tampa Bay on a deep playoff run. They lost in the NFC Wild Card Round to the Washington Commanders, who went on to reach the NFC Championship.

The Buccaneers will prepare for their season opener against the Falcons. The contest will take place on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.