The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their last two games, and the schedule doesn't get any easier, as they have the Los Angeles Rams this week. It would be good if they had some of their players back on the field who have been out because of injuries, and one of them is set to return, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

“Bowles says Chris Godwin is trending on playing Sunday vs. Rams,” Auman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Godwin has been out for the past five games due to a fibula injury and was able to log a full practice for the first time in six weeks. He's only played in two gams this season, as he missed the first three while rehabbing from his ankle injury last year. In Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered a leg injury and had to be sidelined for the time being.

This is good news for the Buccaneers, especially with them doing a lot of shuffling with the receiving corps. Mike Evans will probably be out until the end of the regular season after suffering a collarbone injury against the Detroit Lions earlier in the season.

With all the injuries, Emeka Egbuka has stepped up and become the WR1 for the Buccaneers, and he's thrived in the role. Godwin's return should take the pressure off of him, while also giving Baker Mayfield a reliable option to pass the ball to. Head coach Todd Bowles knows what Godwin can bring to the team, and spoke about how he could help Mayfield in certain situations.

“He's extremely smart, number one,” Bowles said via the team website. “He's great in the run game and the pass game. He's a heck of a blocker and he's a heck of a receiver and has great hands and is reliable. He's one of those guys [who] once Baker starts to scramble that knows how to get open, and then he finds him and he trusts him. So he brings and added element for us.”