The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with injuries early in the season, but things might be looking up for them in their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs have yet to play this season, and it looks like they have a good chance of doing so soon, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

“Bowles says Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs will both be listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles, as will QB Baker Mayfield, but all trending in the right direction,” Auman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Godwin has been trying to work back from an ankle injury that he suffered last season and has been in recovery mode since. The Buccaneers have been able to manage without him, as Emeka Egbuka has emerged as a key receiver early in his rookie season. Mike Evans has also played well, but they'll be without him for a few weeks because of a hamstring injury.

As for Wirfs, he suffered an injury during the offseason, and getting him back will be a boost for the offensive line. The Buccaneers have already been playing well without both Godwin and Wirfs, but getting them back will just improve their team even more.

Buccaneers face big test in Week 4 against Eagles

The Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time, and they have a matchup against the defending champions in Week 4. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game, and some think that the Eagles will have their hands full with the Buccaneers, including Peter Schrager.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, oh by the way, are also undefeated right now,” Schrager said on NFL on ESPN. “Who also never waver. And who also have three game-winning drives in the last minute of three different games. And, oh by the way, the last two times they’ve played the Eagles, the Buccaneers have beaten them.

“The rest of the NFC shakes in fear of the Eagles, the Buccaneers do not. And you’ll see it this weekend.”

So far this season, the Buccaneers have shown resiliency in each game they've played, coming back and winning in the final minutes. That's by the help of Baker Mayfield, who has led three game-winning drives for the Eagles. Of course, the Buccaneers don't want to be in that situation every game, but it's good to know that they have the ability to make plays when they matter.