Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka burst onto the scene, catching the game-winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in his NFL debut. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick has impressed in his first two games as a pro. But an injury could jeopardize his availability for Week 3. Egbuka missed practice on Wednesday as the Buccaneers prepare to host the New York Jets.

Egbuka was able to return to practice on Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable for Week 3 with a hip/groin injury, per Tom Pelissero. While the Bucs are hopeful Egbuka will play, fellow receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been ruled out for the Jets game.

Godwin suffered a gruesome injury in Week 7 last season. The ninth-year wideout underwent surgery after dislocating his left ankle in a game against the Baltimore Ravens. While there was some hope he’d make his 2025 debut against the Jets, Tampa Bay will have to wait at least one more week for the Pro Bowl receiver’s return.

Buccaneers await Chris Godwin Jr.’s return

When Godwin is healthy enough to play, the Buccaneers will boast one of the NFL’s best wide receiver groups. Mike Evans is off to another strong start in his 12th season and Egbuka is in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

The first-year wideout has caught three of Baker Mayfield’s five touchdown passes this season. He’s second on the team with 96 receiving yards after two weeks.

Mayfield absorbed four sacks in the Buccaneers’ Week 2 win. The veteran quarterback was banged up after orchestrating a dramatic comeback victory over the Houston Texans. He’s listed with foot/toe ailments but Mayfield will play in Week 3 despite the injury concerns.

However, left tackle Tristan Wirfs was ruled out for the Jets game. The Bucs’ All-Pro offensive lineman is still recovering from offseason knee surgery and will be sidelined for the third-straight week.

Tampa Bay is eager for Wirfs’ return as the offensive line has been decimated by injuries. Right tackle Luke Goedeke is set to miss multiple games with a foot ailment and guard Cody Mauch requires season-ending knee surgery.

The Buccaneers are considered Super Bowl contenders after their 2-0 start. However, the team has yet to hit its stride, escaping the first two weeks of the season with dramatic comeback wins. The Jets present an opportunity for a convincing victory despite Tampa Bay’s numerous injuries.