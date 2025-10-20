After spending Week 7 on the injury report with a hamstring , not participating in practice on Thursday or Friday before being limited on Saturday, Emeka Egbuka got some good news before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Taking to social media to announce the move mere hours before the two teams take the field, ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler broke the news, relaying that Egbuka has been given a thumbs up for the game.

“Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka checked out OK pregame and is considered ‘good to go' tonight vs. Lions, per source,” Fowler wrote.

Article Continues Below

One of the more experienced wide receivers to come out of Ohio State in the program's history, a perennial WR2 who never had to be “the guy” because of the players around him, the Buccneers liked Egbuka's tape enough to make him their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft anyway and have been immediately rewarded for that confidence. Taking the field in all six of the Buccaneers' games so far in 2025, the 19th overall pick has looked like one of the best rookie wide receivers in the game, catching 27 of the 42 balls thrown his way for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

With Chris Godwin still out with a fibula injury and Mike Evans dealing with a hamstring injury of his own that has limited him to three games of action, having Egbuka available to play on Monday Night Football is a major boost for a Buccaneers offense that has been on fire with Baker Mayfield at the helm in 2025. If he can play up to his usual standards, the Buccaneers should be in good shape against the 17th-ranked passing offense in the NFL on Monday Night Football, which is dealing with their own string of injuries on the defensive side of the ball to defensive backs like Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Avonte Maddox.