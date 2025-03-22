After a bizarre 2024 season for Haason Reddick with the New York Jets, the two-time Pro Bowler is ready to put that year behind him. And, it's safe to say he's starting to do so, as Reddick signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $14 million prove-it contract in free agency. Now, while his 2024 antics might've scared teams away, there were plenty of potential landing spots for Haason Reddick — including the Buccaneers — in the offseason. However, while other teams missed out, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joined WDAE radio Thursday night and discussed why it was easy to sign Reddick once he reached free agency.

“He’s such a freak, freak athlete and he really knows how to get after the quarterback,” Licht said via Joebucsfan.com.

“And, you know, [50] sacks in four years — just one year removed from that string that he had where he was an elite guy — and during the [2024] season, it was just kind of a bizarre year for him as he explained with the Jets. But when we knew that he was going to be a free agent, and we had talked several times internally that if he hits free agency — or when he does — that this guy might be something that’s worth, you know, betting on. Because he’s going to be very hungry to prove to everybody that he is still the same player that he was before last year.”

And when looking at his four-season stint from 2020 to 2023, he was truly an elite pass rusher.

ARI- 2020: 16 starts, 11 games, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks

16 starts, 11 games, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks CAR- 2021: 16 games, 16 starts, 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks

16 games, 16 starts, 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks PHI- 2022: 17 games, 17 starts, 26 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 16 sacks

17 games, 17 starts, 26 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 16 sacks PHI- 2023: 17 games, 17 starts, 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks

Now, with 2022 being his best year — earning him a Pro Bowl invite and earning a roster spot on the second-team All-Pro defense, as well as putting him in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year — he took a noticeable dip in 2023.

However, as a pass-rush specialist, the top priority is disrupting the quarterback. And while his sack total decreased by nearly 50% from 2022 to 2023, ending the year with double-digit sacks is always a positive. Even if the total amount is lower than anticipated, it's difficult to feel negative about double-digit sacks.

But totaling just one sack in 2024 should have teams hesitant to trust that he'll return to a double-digit sacks guy in 2025. He could, but the likelihood isn't sky-high.

Something to note, though, is Reddick's production while among a decent pass rush.

2020 might be a bit of an outlier, as Reddick was the Arizona Cardinals' only double-digit sacker that season. The Carolina Panthers in 2021 could be a bit of an outsider, too, but at least Reddick had Brian Burns (9 sacks) by his side.

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush was truly insane, though, resulting in Reddick's best season through eight seasons. Not only did Reddick have an unreal year, but the Eagles had four players finish 2024 with double-digit sacks: Haason Reddick (16), Javon Hargrave (11), Josh Sweat (11), and Brandon Graham (11).

Now, looking at Haason Reddick's fit with the Buccaneers' defense alongside Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea, and Lavonte David, the 30-year-old could revert to his former self after signing with Tampa in free agency.

And Jason Licht believed the hype enough to sign him to the Buccaneers defense.

“He’s very, very determined to prove to everybody that [2024] was a fluke, that he’s still the same player,” Licht added. “He’s a great guy. He’s going to be a great fit. He can already sense what the locker room is like. And he’s just one of those guys that you like to be direct with.”

So, going into Year 9 on his fifth team, new Buccaneers free agency signing Haason Reddick looks to bring the boom to Tampa, FL, in the 2025 season, and GM Jason Licht believes in him.