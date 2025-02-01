NFL defensive star Haason Reddick had a bizarre 2024 season. Reddick held out with the New York Jets for most of the season, over a dispute regarding his contract. He eventually reached a deal but only played 10 games with the team. That was after he requested a trade, but New York refused the request. The Jets had a very disappointing season, and now Haason Reddick is a free agent almost certain to leave New York.

Despite this soap opera, Reddick remains one of the most versatile defensive stars in the game. The linebacker has 59 career sacks in his NFL career, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and several other franchises. He will be sought after by several NFL teams this offseason, looking to bolster their rosters.

Some of the drama though may end up in a lower pay day for Reddick. The defensive player is a former NFL first round draft pick, after playing in college at Temple.

“Reddick’s holdout in New York during the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Reddick still managed to showcase his talent, with his 34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10,” NFL writer Mason Cameron said, per Pro Football Focus.

Due to that development, there are some teams likely to be in the mix for his services that wouldn't normally be involved. Here are three teams that remain probable landing spots for Reddick.

Arizona Cardinals

Reddick played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2017-2020. He played a major role on the team's defense, posting a career-high 80 tackles in the 2018 season.

Arizona's not been very successful in the last few years, and one of those reasons is because of the defense. The Cardinals have talent in that unit, but not a lot of experience. The defensive line was really banged up in 2024, but young players like Dante Stills stepped up and put together some solid performances. Arizona finished the year with a 8-9 record.

The Cardinals defense would be improved greatly by adding Reddick. The defensive end, who also plays linebacker, would immediately become a vocal leader to the young players in that locker room.

There's another important reason why the Cardinals are in play for Reddick. Arizona is coached by Jonathan Gannon, who was the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia for a few years. Gannon coached Reddick, and the two could end up re-connecting in the desert.

Atlanta Falcons

Another team that could sign Reddick is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have long been considered an option for Reddick, even when it looked like he would part ways with the Jets months ago.

Atlanta struggled in 2024 to rush the quarterback. The Falcons finished the year with some of the fewest sacks in the league. Atlanta posted just 31 sacks in the regular season, per NFL Stats. That was the second lowest number in the league, ahead of only the New England Patriots.

Atlanta's woeful defensive numbers don't stop there. The team allowed 224.5 total yards to opposing teams, again near the bottom of the NFL. As a result, the Falcons finished the season with a 8-9 record.

The Falcons are in one of the weaker divisions in football, the NFC South. Despite the struggles on defense this past season, Atlanta finished second in the division. Reddick's presence could immediately shore up that unit, and help the squad make a run for the division title in 2025.

There's one more possible landing spot for the defensive star.

Cleveland Browns

A wild card in the mix this offseason for Reddick is in Cleveland, with the Browns. The Browns are rumored to be wanting to find an edge player, who can complement Myles Garrett. Garrett is the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who is a sack master.

Haason Reddick could fill that void. Having Reddick on one end of the defensive line, while posting Garrett on the other end, would bring a lot of terror to opposing offenses. It's uncertain though if the Browns will be able to pay Reddick the major bucks he'll be asking for, so this may be more of a long shot. Still, Cleveland will certainly be giving Reddick a call this offseason.

Reddick already has 404 career tackles, going back to the 2017 season. He's a two-time Pro Bowler, who finished in 2022 as the NFL co-leader in forced fumbles. He still has plenty of football left in front of him, if he stays healthy.

Time will tell where this talented star ends up for the 2025 campaign.