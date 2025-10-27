Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht showed that he's just as savvy at building a team as he is at trolling the opposition. Following the Buccaneers' 23-3 beatdown of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Licht hopped on social media to score another field in a different realm. Licht clearly remembered the time when Saints star defensive end Cameron Jordan declared that the Buccaneers would be irrelevant again in the NFC South division following Tom Brady's retirement.

“We're glad he's out of the division,” Jordan can be recalled as saying. “Tampa Bay will probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.”

Licht held on to that quote and used it to troll Jordan on Sunday, as he included the video of Jordan saying that in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and added the Saints star's underwhelming stat line in New Orleans' loss to Tampa Bay.

Jordan also knew he was not in a position to act highly after such an embarrassing loss to a rival.

“Nothing to say. No excuses. 1-7 all there’s left to do is FIGHT, back 9. All we got is to give all we got every day! #24hrRule,” Jordan later posted on X after the contest.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Jordan mustered just a single tackle against the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield had pedestrian numbers in Week 8, passing for only 152 yards with zero touchdowns and a lost fumble while completing 15 of his 24 throws, but he was still much better than both Saints quarterbacks in the contest. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough combined for 227 passing yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while getting sacked five times for a loss of 37 yards.

Also, Jordan and the Saints' defense were outplayed by their Tampa Bay counterpart. The Buccaneers forced four New Orleans turnovers, including linebacker Anthony Nelson's incredible pick-six off Rattler at the Saints' three-yard line.

Tampa Bay's win in the Big Easy boosted its record to 6-2, while the Saints are left wallowing still on the bottom of the NFC South with a 1-7 slate.

The two teams will meet one more time in the regular season in Week 14 in Tampa.