The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to build off of their 2024 campaign, and they will have an opportunity to do that in the 2025 NFL draft. Armed with the No. 19 overall pick, the Buccaneers have several avenues they could pursue with this pick. However, according to general manager Jason Licht, it doesn't sound like a trade down the board is likely to happen for this big reason.

During his time in charge of the Bucs front office, Licht hasn't been afraid to wheel and deal during the draft. This year, though, he admitted that in the first round, trading down the board may be difficult due to the lack of teams interested in moving up to select a certain player. For that reason, he believes Tampa Bay will be staying put and selecting whoever falls to them at the No. 19 pick.

“Bucs GM Jason Licht says that there have been years where he thought about trading down more than others. This year, it’ll be all about what happens and who falls to them. He doesn’t foresee as many teams wanting to trade up across the league,” PewterReport shared in a post on X.

Jason Licht seems to believe Buccaneers will be staying at the No. 19 overall pick

It makes sense why Tampa Bay would be interested in trading down the board, as they could add some draft capital to their pile, while still netting a top prospect. Licht doesn't believe many teams want to trade up, though, which could force him to stay put and make a pick at No. 19. Things could obviously change between now and the time the Buccaneers get on the clock, but that's how he seems to feel two weeks out from the draft.

With the Bucs seemingly set to stay put, they could end up addressing their defense with this pick, as they continue to get linked to several of the top defensive prospects available in this draft class. If a trade opportunity presents itself for Licht, though, he may end up having to bite on it if he doesn't like who's available for his team.