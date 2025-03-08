The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return one of their most important defenders in linebacker Lavonte David.

David will return to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. $9 million will be guaranteed to the veteran linebacker.

David will prepare for the 14th season of his NFL career, spending all of them with the Buccaneers.

“By playing in 2025, David will tie Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks for the second-most seasons played in team annals. Only Hall of Fame cornerback Rondé Barber, with 16, accumulated more campaigns for the Buccaneers,” the team's senior writer/editor Scott Smith wrote in his story about David's return.

“Tampa Bay's chances of extending their career-best streak of playoff seasons, plus his own high level of play in 2024, surely factored into David's decision to continue playing.”

What's next for Buccaneers after Lavonte David return

It is beneficial for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to have stability in the defense, especially with Lavonte David.

The Buccaneers drafted David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has since become a steady contributor, accumulating one Pro Bowl appearance and three All-Pro selections. In 198 games, he made 1,602 tackles, 70 pass deflections, 31 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries, and 13 interceptions.

2024 was another solid campaign for the veteran defender at age 35. He made 122 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. It marked the 11th time he passed 100 tackles, and his 5.5 sacks were his most since 2016 and his three forced fumbles were his most since 2020.

Tampa Bay is coming off a season where they won the NFC South Division with a 10-7 record. However, they lost at home to the Washington Commanders by a 23-20 score in the NFC Wild Card Round.