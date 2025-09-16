The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling the Houston Texans on the road Monday night, as Baker Mayfield and company look to score their second win in the 2025 NFL regular season.

However, the Bucs have already lost a key player in the contest, with offensive tackle Luke Goedeke ruled out for the remainder of the game at NRG Stadium in Houston due to a lower-body injury he sustained in the first half.

“Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke is OUT for the remainder of today's game (foot),” Tampa Bay announced via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Goedeke, who also got hurt in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, was labeled questionable for the Texans game but ultimately got the green light to give it a go. He was not able to practice on Thursday and Friday due to a foot issue, but it now looks like he'll continue to deal with the same problem.

This is clearly not great news for the Buccaneers. Goedeke is a huge part of Mayfield's protection unit. He is also a key cog in the Buccaneers' rushing attack. In 2024, Pro Football Focus gave Goedeke a 73.7 overall grade through a total of 13 games (all starts) with Tampa Bay. He got a 75.8 pass blocking grade and 76.4 in run blocking grade. Without Goedeke, the Buccaneers have turned to Charlie Heck to fill the void in the right tackle position.

Article Continues Below

The hope for the Buccaneers is that Goedeke's injury will not keep him sidelined beyond this date with CJ Stroud and the Texans.

Looking ahead, Tampa Bay has a Week 3 assignment versus the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium and a Week 4 meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, also at home.

Selected by the Buccaneers in the second round as the 57th pick overall at the 2022 NFL Draft, Goedeke has since been an important piece of Tampa Bay's offensive line. He signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the team just before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

“Unbelievable tackle,” Mayfield described Goedeke after the latter inked the extension deal with Tampa Bay, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.