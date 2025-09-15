On Monday, September 15, 2025, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Houston Texans, and the star quarterback paid homage to iconic singer Whitney Houston.

The Buccaneers shared images of the team boarding their flight to Houston. Mayfield was wearing a Whataburger hat and a shirt with Houston on it. The Buccaneers endorsed the choice, captioning the photo, “Elite shirt choice too, [Baker Mayfield].”

They are hoping the shirt can bring them good luck against the Texans. The Buccaneers are coming off a Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield's career revival with the Buccaneers

Mayfield is starting his third season with the Buccaneers. He was previously the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield played college football at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma in 2014.

During his time at Oklahoma, Mayfield had a breakout in 2017. He won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, and Davey O'Brien Award for his 2017 season.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Browns. Mayfield was then traded to the Carolina Panthers after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson.

His time in Carolina would not last long. Mayfield would eventually request his release from the Panthers, and the Los Angeles Rams would pick him up after an injury suffered by Matthew Stafford forced him to miss time. He played in five games for the Rams, leading them to a 1-3 record in his starts.

Before the 2023 NFL season, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers. He won the starting job, and he had his best season to date in 2023. Mayfield passed for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns (also a career-high at the time).

The following year, Mayfield had an even better season. He threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. The Buccaneers went 10-7, but they lost to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

He has made his first two Pro Bowls with the Buccaneers. Mayfield has had a good start to his 2025 season, throwing 167 yards and three touchdowns in their Week 1 win.