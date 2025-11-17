The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got humbled in Week 11. Tampa lost to Buffalo 44-32 after getting completely run over by Bills QB Josh Allen. Now the Buccaneers will look to get back in the win column in Week 12. Unfortunately, they may have to do so without one of their defensive starters.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has a hip flexor injury and is considered day-to-day, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Dean only played two defensive snaps before leaving Sunday's loss with a hip injury.

It is great to hear that Dean's injury is not serious. Since he is considered day-to-day, Buccaneers fans should keep their eyes on the team's practice reports throughout the week. That should provide clues as to the severity of Dean's injury. It could also reveal if he's pacing towards playing in Week 12 or missing time.

If Dean ends up missing some time, Tampa can lean on backups Benjamin Morrison and Kindle Vildor to start in his place. Plus Jacob Parrish made a positive impression after picking off Allen on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Even so, the injuries are begging to pile up for the Buccaneers and become a major problem.

Tampa has been without both Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin on offense for multiple weeks now. And that's with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are already without Calijah Kancey and David Walker on defense. Further injuries for Dean and linebacker Haason Reddick, who missed Week 11, could leave Tampa compromised in their next game.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 12 matchup against the Rams.