It was supposed to be a relatively peaceful game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets. They were up 26-20 with two minutes left, and Chase McLaughlin was lining up for a field goal. A made field goal would put them up by two scores, making it harder for New York to come back.

However, the football gods decided to make this game a little more exciting. Jets pass rusher Will McDonald jumped the line and blocked the Buccaneers' field goal attempt. He then scooped up the ball and ran it all the way back for a touchdown, tying the game. After they made an extra point, the Bucs were suddenly down one with less than two minutes left.

Thankfully, Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka came up clutch again. The duo connected on two big chunk plays in the two-minute drill to put the Buccaneers back in field goal territory. This time, the Bucs' ST unit made sure no one got to McLaughlin. The kicker nailed the field goal, keeping the Bucs' winning streak alive.

Even with the win, it's safe to assume that the Buccaneers' coaching staff isn't too happy that things got way closer than they should have. Head coach Todd Bowles' reaction to the blocked field goal summed up how most fans felt when that play happened.

“Excuse my language, but you’ve got to be f****** s******* me,” Todd Bowles told reporters, per Greg Auman.

The blocked field goal was just one of many special teams plays that happened during Week 3's Sunday slate. During the same day, the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the Los Angeles Rams on a blocked field goal return. Another field goal would be blocked during the Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are now 3-0 to start the season, with Mayfield leading three game-winning drives in that span to give them the record. Next up for the Bucs is a date with the defending champions Eagles.