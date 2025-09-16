The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the 2025 NFL season with a 2-0 record, fueled by heart-pounding finishes and clutch execution. On Monday night in their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, running back Rachaad White delivered the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds — but it was his three-word reaction afterward that truly captured the moment.

After quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambled for a crucial 15-yard gain on fourth-and-10 to keep Tampa Bay’s final drive alive, White punched in the go-ahead score from two yards out with just six seconds remaining. In the locker room, cameras caught White’s jubilant reaction.

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman posted the moment to his X, formerly Twitter, account, sharing the clip that quickly gained traction online.

“Thank you, God.”

The touchdown gave Tampa Bay a dramatic 20-19 win over Houston, following their 23-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That opener also came down to the wire, with both teams trading late scores before Atlanta missed a potential game-tying field goal. Mayfield finished Monday night’s win with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, while White rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries. Rookie Bucky Irving added 71 rushing yards, reinforcing the Buccaneers’ emerging offensive balance.

Mayfield has now led back-to-back game-winning drives, showing a calm command in pressure moments that has surprised many. Through two weeks, he’s thrown five touchdowns with zero interceptions, helping the team edge past opponents by a combined four points. Their belief in each other has fueled back-to-back comeback victories.

The Buccaneers’ early success has come on the road, giving them a strong mental foundation heading into tougher matchups. White’s moment of gratitude not only reflects his own journey, but also the team’s unity and resolve under head coach Todd Bowles.

With the NFC South up for grabs and divisional rivals off to slow starts, the Buccaneers are positioned as early contenders in the playoff race. The reaction by the 2022 third-round pick may become a defining image for a team looking to defy expectations.