Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield aren't the only players who have chosen to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Count kicker Chase McLaughlin among those who will be running it back with the NFC South division franchise for the 2024 NFL season, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that McLaughlin and Tampa Bay have a three-year, $12.3 million deal worked out.

The Buccaneers inked a one-year deal with the Buccaneers back in 2023 and rewarded the team with a solid campaign. In his first season with Tampa Bay, McLaughlin drilled 29 of his 31 field goal attempts, including seven of his eight attempts from 50-plus yards. He also made all 33 of his extra-point attempts in 2023. His 93.5 percent success rate on his field-goal attempt set a new franchise record. The Buccaneers simply were not going to allow the kicker to walk away and test the waters of the 2024 NFL free agency, as they made sure to keep him in the fold for years to come.

Article Continues Below

Before landing with the Buccaneers, McLaughlin had several stops in the NFL. He played for the Indiana Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He turned pro in 2019 when he went undrafted in the NFL Draft but was signed by the Buffalo Bills.

The Buccaneers are looking to sustain the form they established in the 2023 season with the help of McLaughlin. Tampa Bay managed to defend their NFC South title in the first year of the Tom Brady era, thanks in large part to Mayfield, who provided stability under center for the franchise.