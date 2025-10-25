Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s divisional clash against the New Orleans Saints. After being limited earlier in the week due to a knee issue, Mayfield was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is officially cleared to play, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The update comes at a crucial time as the 5-2 Buccaneers look to bounce back from last week’s 24-9 loss to the Detroit Lions and maintain control of the NFC South.

With Mayfield (knee) and backup Teddy Bridgewater (teeth) both missing practice time earlier in the week, Tampa Bay elevated quarterback Connor Bazelak from the practice squad. However, Pelissero reported that both Mayfield and Bridgewater are now off the injury report and expected to be available Sunday against New Orleans.

The news gives head coach Todd Bowles some stability at quarterback, especially with several key offensive players sidelined. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) are out, while All-Pro receiver Mike Evans remains unavailable after undergoing collarbone surgery. Despite the injuries, Mayfield continues to lead one of the NFC’s most efficient passing attacks, ranking among the league’s top ten in touchdowns (13) and passer rating (99.8) through seven games.

Mayfield’s familiarity with the Saints adds even more intrigue to this matchup. The veteran quarterback has faced New Orleans five times in his career and holds a 4-1 record against them since joining Tampa Bay. His comments ahead of the game made it clear that this rivalry still burns hot. “It hasn’t been exactly clean play when we play ’em… Not much else to say than the fact that I don’t like ’em,” Mayfield said earlier this week.

The Buccaneers have dominated the Saints in recent years, winning five of their last six meetings, including a 51-27 blowout in the Superdome last season. Now healthy and motivated, Mayfield will aim to extend that streak while helping Tampa Bay stay atop the NFC South standings heading into their bye week.