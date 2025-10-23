Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints, as the team upgraded him from limited to full participant in Thursday’s practice after dealing with a knee issue (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero).

The update confirms that Mayfield will start in Week 8, an encouraging development for the 5-2 Buccaneers, who look to maintain their lead atop the NFC South before their upcoming bye week.

Mayfield’s injury initially raised concern when he appeared on Wednesday’s report as limited, his first appearance due to injury this season. However, the full practice participation on Thursday has eased fears of a setback, keeping Tampa Bay’s offensive game plan intact for their visit to the Caesars Superdome.

The Buccaneers will take the field on Sunday short on depth in major positions. The club has ruled out both wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder). All-Pro wideout Mike Evans remains unavailable after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone, an injury expected to keep him out for most of the season. Linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) also won’t play, while rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) returned to limited practice and could be one of Mayfield’s top targets if cleared.

Other notable updates from Thursday’s report include nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) being held out after not appearing on Wednesday’s list. Veterans Lavonte David (knee/rib), Antoine Winfield Jr. (toe), and Greg Gaines (toe) were upgraded to limited participation. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater missed another practice due to dental surgery, leaving Mayfield as the only active signal-caller.

Mayfield has been the backbone of Tampa Bay’s strong start. In seven games of the 2025 season, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,767 yards (sixth in the NFL), 13 touchdowns (tied for fifth), and only two interceptions, while posting a 99.8 passer rating.

The upcoming clash with the 1-6 Saints carries heavy divisional implications. New Orleans, led by second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler (1,450 yards, eight TDs, four INTs), has struggled but remains a familiar and dangerous rival. Tampa Bay has won five of the last six meetings, including both games in 2024, spotlighted by a 51-27 blowout in the Superdome last season.

Healthy again, Mayfield will not only try to help the Buccaneers maintain their winning streak against New Orleans but also look to rebound from last week’s 24-9 loss to the Detroit Lions and stay in control of the NFC South race in pursuit of a fifth straight division title.