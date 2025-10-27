On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 6-2 on the 2025 NFL season with an easy 23-3 road win over the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers played this game without linebacker Haason Reddick, who was out with an injury.

On Monday, the Buccaneers got the latest update on Reddick's status moving forward.

“HC Todd Bowles says Haason Reddick is dealing primarily with an ankle sprain and that his knee is just sore. Called Reddick ‘day to day' and ‘week to week,'” reported Scott Smith of the Buccaneers on X, formerly Twitter.

The 31 year-old veteran had played in every game for the Buccaneers up until Sunday, when he missed the game against New Orleans. Still, Tampa Bay didn't seem to miss him too much with their defensive performance against the Saints, holding New Orleans to just three points on the afternoon in the divisional matchup.

An elite Buccaneers team

The good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that now, the team will get to enjoy its bye week, meaning Reddick will have more time than usual to allow his various ailments to recover before the team next takes the field.

Overall, the Buccaneers have been chugging along nicely this year despite continued injury concerns, particularly on offense, where wide receiver Mike Evans has been placed on injured reserve due to a broken collarbone sustained in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, while fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving both missed the game against New Orleans as well.

Still, Baker Mayfield has been performing at a near MVP level so far this season to keep the Buccaneers not only above water but thriving in an NFC South race that is falling apart around them.

In any case, as previously mentioned, the Buccaneers will now have a week off to try to get as healthy as they can before they next take the field on November 9 at home against the upstart New England Patriots. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.