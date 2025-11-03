The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off a bye week and will take on the New England Patriots at home for one of the biggest matchups of the season in Week 10. Both of these teams will be in the playoffs later this year, and a win could propel them to one of the higher seeds in their respective conferences.

The Bucs are hoping to heal up from this bye week ahead of this game against the Pats. Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr, and Haasan Reddick are just a few names that missed their last game in Week 8. Tackle Luke Haggard also missed that game, and the Buccaneers are hoping to get another tackle named Luke back as soon as possible.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke is dealing with a foot injury and has been on the IR most of the season. Goedeke is one of the best right tackles in the sport. He recently signed a 4-year $90 million extension with the Bucs. This team needs him back protecting Baker Mayfield.

Here is the latest update from Adam Schefter.

“Buccaneers opened the practice window today for OT Luke Goedeke, who now will be eligible to be activated off of Injured Reserve at any time in the next 21 days.”

Goedeke has played only 70 snaps this season, but the Buccaneers won both of the two games he played in. He did not allow a sack and was not penalized, as he played very well. Being a mistake-free offensive lineman is not easy, and there are not many who can be that successful.

It is unclear if Goedeke will play against the Patriots this week, but if he does, then Mayfield and the offense should look a lot cleaner with him at right tackle. This game will be one of the better ones on the Week 10 slate.