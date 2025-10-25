The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have relied heavily on running back Rachaad White to bring balance to their offense this season. Back in early September, during the team’s thrilling 20-19 win over the Houston Texans, White’s emotional three-word reaction after scoring the game-winning touchdown went viral.

Following Baker Mayfield’s clutch fourth-down scramble, White capped off the drive with a two-yard rushing score and shouted, “Thank you, God.” It was a moment that encapsulated both his determination and gratitude as Tampa Bay opened the season 2-0 under head coach Todd Bowles.

Fast forward to Week 7, and White is once again in the headlines, but this time, for a very different reason. The NFL fined the Buccaneers running back $46,371 for a dangerous play during Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The NFL fined #Bucs RB Rachaad White $46,371 for use of the helmet on this play Monday night.” The play in question occurred during a run where White lowered his head before contact, making a helmet-to-helmet impact with a Lions defender.

The hit drew immediate attention for its forceful collision and clear violation of player safety rules.

The NFL fined #Bucs RB Rachaad White $46,371 for use of the helmet on this play Monday night. pic.twitter.com/DJaCqqH42q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2025

While White was not flagged during the game, the postgame review led to the steep fine, one of the largest handed out for that type of infraction this season.

Despite the setback, White remains a crucial part of Tampa Bay’s offense. He has continued to split carries with rookie Bucky Irving while contributing as a receiver out of the backfield, giving the Buccaneers versatility in both short-yardage and passing situations.

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield received his own positive update this week. After being limited in practice with a knee issue, Mayfield was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Tom Pelissero. His availability provides much-needed stability for an offense already without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Bucky Irving.

Mayfield’s return also keeps Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes alive as they look to stay atop the NFC South. As for White, the fine serves as a reminder of the league’s growing emphasis on safety, but it’s unlikely to change his hard-nosed running style that’s helped define the Buccaneers’ identity this season.