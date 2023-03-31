Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers craft their post-Tom Brady roster, the organization is analyzing all areas of the team. In their latest move, the Buccaneers brought in a brand new kicker to bolster their special teams unit.

Tampa Bay has signed Chase McLaughlin to a one-year contract, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. McLaughlin will receive the veteran minimum salary with $100,000 guaranteed and a $50,000 roster bonus.

McLaughlin spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in 16 games. He hit all 21 of his extra points and went 83 percent on his field goals. While he was money from 20-29 yards (7-7), McLaughlin was a combined 18-23 from 40+ yards.

Still, the 2022 season was arguably the best of his NFL career. It was the second time he has hit all of his extra points while his field goal percentage was a career-high. His 36 field goal attempts were also a new career-high as the Colts gave him his greatest NFL opportunity to date.

McLaughlin will be replacing Ryan Succop, who the team released following the 2022 season. Succop missed one of his 25 extra point attempts and made 81.6 percent of his kicks overall. The now former Buccaneer really struggled from 50+ yards, hitting just two of seven attempts.

As they look to move on from Brady, the Buccaneers know a kicker won’t revitalize their franchise. However, McLaughlin now appears to have a crucial role in Tampa Bay. While they’ll be looking to score touchdowns, the Buccaneers want to trust McLaughlin if they’re forced to kick a field goal. If his numbers from last year are any indication, Chase McLaughlin is only improving as he moves through his NFL career.

Which is music to the Buccaneers’ ears.