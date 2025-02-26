The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have informed safety Jordan Whitehead that they will not exercise his option bonus, making him a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Whitehead, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a January car accident, is expected to be fully recovered well before the season begins.

Whitehead, 27, returned to the Buccaneers in 2024 after spending two seasons with the New York Jets. In his seventh NFL season, he played in 12 games, recording 79 total tackles, including 49 solo and 30 assisted. He also registered seven stuffs for five yards and deflected three passes.

Buccaneers decide to move on from S Jordan Whitehead ahead of free agency

His most productive season came in 2023 with the Jets, when he posted a career-high 97 tackles, including 65 solo and 32 assisted, over 17 games. That year, Whitehead also recorded a career-best four interceptions for six yards, along with nine pass deflections and 7.5 stuffs for six yards.

Whitehead originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He quickly became a key contributor in Tampa Bay’s defense, earning a starting role in his rookie season. Whitehead played a critical role in the Buccaneers’ run to a Super Bowl LV title during the 2020 season, making several key plays in the postseason despite playing through a shoulder injury.

Across six seasons with Tampa Bay and two with the Jets, Whitehead has established himself as a reliable presence in the secondary, known for his aggressive tackling and ability to play both deep and in the box. With free agency approaching, he will have the opportunity to find a new team for the 2025 season. His ability to contribute in multiple defensive schemes and provide veteran leadership could make him a valuable addition for teams in need of safety depth.