The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to move forward without one of their most important offensive pieces. Wide receiver Mike Evans will reportedly miss three to four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman added that while the injury is not as severe as last year’s setback, the timeline still threatens Evans’ streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a mark he currently shares with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

While the offense adjusts to life without Evans, Tampa Bay made a move on the other side of the ball. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Buccaneers re-signed 449-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson to the practice squad, bringing the undrafted Florida product back into the fold.

Watson, one of the heaviest players in NFL history, has been considered a long-term project with unique size and strength. His signing provides depth behind Vita Vea and ensures the Bucs have options as the season unfolds.

Still, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear this week that Watson won’t be suiting up just yet. As Pewter Report relayed on X, Bowles confirmed that Watson will not be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

hile fans have been curious to see Watson in game action, the Bucs appear intent on keeping him in developmental mode for now.

Evans’ absence looms large. Through three games, he has just 140 yards, leaving plenty of ground to cover if he hopes to claim the record outright from Rice.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated that the pursuit of history could motivate Evans to return earlier than expected, but Bowles emphasized the team will prioritize long-term health.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Chris Godwin (pending his own recovery) will shoulder the workload for Baker Mayfield in the passing game.

As for Watson, the 464-pound rookie has been battling conditioning questions since camp. After being waived earlier this summer, Tampa Bay brought him back for a workout and eventually signed him to the practice squad.

Bowles previously explained that the focus is on helping Watson become a “healthier player” so he can make a real impact down the line.

The Buccaneers enter Week 4 against the Eagles with depth being tested across the roster — Evans sidelined, and Watson waiting for his chance. Tampa Bay’s season hinges on how quickly both stars can either return or evolve into contributors.