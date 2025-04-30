The Las Vegas Raiders weren't finished with making personnel moves. Even four days after wrapping up their 2025 NFL Draft class. They even plucked their new assistant general manager from the rival Denver Broncos.

New general manager John Spytek officially has his assistant. Brian Stark comes over via the AFC West rivals, with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirming the Wednesday move. Stark joins Jonathan Stigall (assistant director of college scouting) as the new Raiders moves.

The new assistant GM Stark is a significant coup for the Silver and Black. He spent 13 seasons in the Rocky Mountains, including working with head coach Sean Payton for the last two. Stark worked as the director of college scouting for Denver.

He's credited for helping discover Bo Nix before the franchise grabbed him in the 2024 first round. Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II also came to the Broncos while Stark led the college scouting efforts. He was also the Western region scout during the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl title run.

Their additions come after Spytek masterfully helped grab Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State Broncos star running back is heading to Sin City to become the new RB1 for the Raiders. Spytek helped earn some high draft grades for the Raiders. Now he's adding experience next to him.

Raiders hire ex-AFC East exec to work with John Spytek, Broncos scout

Stigall is another pivotal hire to the Raiders' front office. He's bringing in 27 years of personnel experience.

Stigall served as a national scout for the New York Jets in 2024. He was also senior regional scout and an area scout — the latter job he held from 2014 to 2021.

As the national scout, Stigall helped facilitate the Jets' Olu Fashanu selection in the 2024 draft. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore are two more notable picks who came when Stigall worked in the scouting department.

There have been whiffs, though. The Zach Wilson '21 selection came with Stigall in the front office. Though Joe Douglas became largely responsible for that mistake as the Jets' former GM.

Both Stigall and Starks join a past Super Bowl winner in Spytek. The latter won the 2020 season Super Bowl as assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also during a time Tom Brady came to the Bucs via Spytek.