Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is holding out hope that starting cornerback Zyon McCollum will be available for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, despite a recent thumb procedure.

According to Pewter Report, Bowles told reporters this week that McCollum is still being evaluated but remains a candidate to play, depending on how well he handles the pain. The injury reportedly occurred prior to Tampa Bay’s Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks but did not prevent McCollum from suiting up in that game.

“#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that CB Zyon McCollum had a thumb procedure,” Pewter Report wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They will see how he handles the pain. McCollum is still in play to play on Sunday. The injury happened before the Seahawks game.”

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that CB Zyon McCollum had a thumb procedure. They will see how he handles the pain. McCollum is still in play to play on Sunday. The injury happened before the Seahawks game.

Buccaneers monitor Zyon McCollum’s injury as 49ers matchup approaches

Further concern emerged after FOX Sports’ Greg Auman shared an image of McCollum in a sling with a visible cast on his left forearm and wrist. While the Buccaneers have only listed the issue as a thumb injury, the presence of the cast has raised questions about the extent of the damage.

“Injury hits keep coming for the Bucs: corner Zyon McCollum had his left arm in a sling with what looked like a cast on his forearm/wrist,” Auman posted. “Was listed with a thumb injury last week. No word on the severity yet.”

Injury hits keep coming for the Bucs: corner Zyon McCollum had his left arm in a sling with what looked like a cast on his forearm/wrist. Was listed with a thumb injury last week. No word on the severity yet.

McCollum, 26, has appeared in all five games this season and has played a critical role in Tampa Bay’s secondary. He has totaled 31 tackles, including 27 solo stops and four assisted, along with one pass deflection and one stuff for a loss of three yards.

Last season, McCollum enjoyed a breakout campaign, registering a career-high 82 tackles — 55 solo and 27 assisted — along with two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 17 passes defensed, and one stuff. He played in all 17 games, becoming a reliable presence in the Bucs’ defensive backfield.

Tampa Bay enters Week 6 with a 4-1 record and will face a 4-1 San Francisco 49ers team on the road. McCollum’s status remains day-to-day, with the team closely monitoring his ability to practice and tolerate the injury leading up to Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Buccaneers’ defense has already faced several personnel challenges this season. McCollum’s availability against San Francisco will be critical, particularly with the 49ers’ high-powered offense featuring a balanced attack led by quarterback Mac Jones.