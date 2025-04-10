The New Orleans Saints suffered through a disappointing 2024 season, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. While injuries contributed to the team’s struggles last season, veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan has high hopes for 2025.

“Let's be real. The Bucs have won the division the last three or four years. So until you knock off the king of the hill, that's what you're doing, you're climbing a hill. But let's just not say they're running away with it. … They clearly won the NFC South last year, 10-7. The year before that, 9-8. The year before that, 8-9. Come on! It's definitely attainable to go after,” Jordan said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have owned the NFC South of late, the Saints topped the division from 2017-2020. And New Orleans had the same record as the Bucs in 2023 but Tampa Bay won the tiebreaker.

Cameron Jordan views the Saints as contenders in 2025

Jordan is entering his 15th season in the NFL and he would like to return to the playoffs. While he wasn’t with the team the last time the Saints won the Super Bowl, in 2009, he has reached the postseason six times with New Orleans.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is feeling optimistic about the 2025 season as the team will once again be at full strength. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr and wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave to injury last year, which led to the club’s downward spiral as New Orleans was forced to start Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener under center.

The Saints are bringing Carr back for 2025 after restructuring the QB’s contract. While some insiders have connected New Orleans to Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, Jordan doesn’t believe the Saints will draft a quarterback in the first round. And that’s fine with him as he has a win-now mentality entering his age-36 season.

In addition to returning to the playoffs, Jordan has another goal in mind for the upcoming campaign. The former All-Pro is up to 121.5 sacks in his career. “I feel like 125, it's always felt good. Somewhere last year, I decided that's it. Now that I'm just 3.5 away, I've got to go 130. You're always looking for that next level,” he explained, via NFL.com.