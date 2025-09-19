The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two straight thrillers to start the season undefeated. Baker Mayfield has been as good as ever, but the emergence of the Buccaneers' first round pick has helped a lot. Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka is off to a great start to his NFL career. When he is done, though, the wideout thinks that he could be a good coach.

The end of Egbuka's career will not come for many, many years. However, the receiver already has his post-NFL plans all figured out. The rising star likes to watch film throughout the week and wants to teach the game to future players. For now, though, Mayfield and Tampa Bay wants him to contribute to one of the league's best offenses opposite Mike Evans.

Egbuka joined NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on The Schultz report to talk about the beginning of his career. The wide receiver impressed Buccaneers coaches throughout training camp and translated that success into the regular season. Despite dominating on the field, the former Buckeye already has his sights set on a coaching position after he decides to hang up his cleats for good.

“I’ve been given a god given passion for this game. I love it down to my core. I eat, sleep, and breathe football most of the time. So it just comes down to the love of the game for me. You know the football IQ and all of that just comes from studying it and watching route running. Not because I have to, but because I’m obsessed with the game of football ever since a young age. I’ve always been studying routes and defenses and literally my favorite part of the day is the film room. I’ve considered going into coaching and stuff,” Egbuka said. “I don’t know what that door looks like, that path looks like for me after my career is done, but I’m very passionate about this game.”

Egbuka has lofty goals after his time in the NFL. However, he has a lot to prove with Tampa Bay as a player first.