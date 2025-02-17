The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to keep the band together for the 2025 season. Tampa Bay has already lost OC Liam Coen to Jacksonville and is doing whatever they can to keep the rest of their coaching staff. They are also willing to do almost anything to keep one of their veteran offensive weapons this offseason.

The Buccaneers desperately want to keep Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay. They will aggressively pursue him during free agency, but they will not use the franchise tag on him per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Laine explains that the Buccaneers have already used the franchise tag on Godwin twice before, during the 2021 and 2022 offseasons. If the Buccaneers tagged him again, it would be his third franchise tag of his career. As a result, Tampa Bay would have to give Godwin a 144% raise to tag him. Laine was told that there is “no chance” of that happening.

Godwin suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee this season, limiting him to only seven games played. He logged 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in those games.

If the Buccaneers can retain Godwin, they will bring return the same receiving core from the 2024 season. Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and Trey Palmer are all still under contract in 2025.

It will be interesting to see how much the Buccaneers are willing to pay for Godwin in free agency.

The Buccaneers may not be willing to tag Godwin, but they desperately want to keep him around.

Laine previously reported that Tampa Bay is willing to do ‘everything in their power' to re-sign Godwin this offseason.

“Sources told ESPN the Bucs absolutely want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen, with no concern about his recovery from a dislocated left ankle in Week 7,” Laine wrote on Thursday.

Their willingness does not guarantee that Godwin will return. However, Tampa Bay is trying to make it clear that Godwin is a priority for them.

“Still, conversations must be had and pen still has to hit paper,” Laine concluded. “But it's clear how the Bucs feel about him.”

Ultimately, Godwin may not be that expensive to re-sign.

Over the Cap projects his market value to be roughly $4.4 million per season. This is likely due to his advanced age and coming off a major knee injury.