The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in an awkward position as as franchise. That may seem like an odd thing to say about a team coming off back-to-back NFC South titles, but it is true. Tampa Bay is in a two-year window where they need to maximize Baker Mayfield and their host of aging veterans before their Super Bowl window closes. It seems the Buccaneers have a plan for keeping the band together, at least for one more season.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is set to become a free agent in March. One recent report from ESPN suggests that Tampa Bay will do whatever they can to keep him.

“Sources told ESPN the Bucs absolutely want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen, with no concern about his recovery from a dislocated left ankle in Week 7,” ESPN's Jenna Laine wrote on Thursday.

Laine also noted that there is a precedent for Tampa trying to hold onto Godwin. The Buccaneers re-signed Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract extension in 2021. They re-signed him despite ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee.

The Buccaneers clearly want to go all in on contract negotiations. But that does not guarantee that Godwin will return to Tampa Bay.

“Still, conversations must be had and pen still has to hit paper,” Laine concluded. “But it's clear how the Bucs feel about him.”

It will be interesting to see if Godwin decides to stay in Tampa or is persuaded to take a chance somewhere else.

Chris Godwin drew ‘Buc-for-life' take from NFL insider ahead of free agency

The Buccaneers are not the only ones who think Godwin will stay in Tampa Bay.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler suggested in late January that he believes the Buccaneers will re-sign Godwin. He even said the Buccaneers may be motivated by trying to keep him in Tampa Bay for the rest of his career.

“Godwin suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in Week 7, but there's no denying his production level,” Fowler wrote. “His 50 receptions over the first seven games were the most in the NFL up to that point, and he caught 30 of them out of the slot. A savvy route runner with the toughness to work the heavy-traffic areas of the field, Godwin has the veteran traits to upgrade any wide receiver room. Fowler's latest: Multiple execs expect the Bucs to try to re-sign Godwin, who has that Buc-for-life feel similar to Mike Evans.”

Godwin is 28 years old, which could make this one of his final times signing a new contract.

If the Buccaneers feel comfortable re-signing him despite his injury history, the best move for Godwin may be to become a Buccaneer for life.