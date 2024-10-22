The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Monday night just got a lot worse. In addition to losing their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens 41-31, the team also had multiple players leave the game due to injury. Star wide receiver Chris Godwin is the latest one to go down, as it appears he's suffered a leg injury. Multiple reports, including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, confirm the news.

“Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is being carted off the field with :43 seconds left in the game,” posted Schefter on the social media site.

This blow is yet another tough one for the Bucs, as number one receiver Mike Evans left earlier in the matchup due to a hamstring issue. Now, with Godwin dealing with a potentially much more serious injury, it appears the Bucs will be heading into next week's divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons even shallower than they thought. It will take a lot from offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Baker Mayfield to pick up the slack if both Evans and Godwin have to miss a lot of time moving forward.

Buccaneers sustain multiple blows in MNF loss to Ravens

Godwin and Evans are the latest losses to a Buccaneers team that just can't seem to get healthy this season. Rookie defensive Tykee Smith, who has been a revelation for head coach Todd Bowles and his defense, was lost to a concussion. As Bucs fans have seen with starting right tackle Luke Goedeke, the recovery from these types of injuries are never easy.

It is now believed that Godwin sustained a dislocated ankle. Bowles informed the media of the latest news, as Buccaneers.com editor Scott Smith broke the news on his X account.

“Todd Bowles says early indications are that Chris Godwin has a dislocated ankle and it doesn’t look good,” said Smith via the social media platform.

If that is the case, then the dynamic slot receiver could be out for a significant amount of time. The former third-round pick has filled the Cooper Kupp role in Coen's offense, and he's been excellent doing so. It was already well known that Godwin has the skillset to be one of, if not the best, slot receivers in the NFL today. Will he be able to get back on the field for the Bucs and help with their postseason push? Unfortunately, it is still too soon to tell. Hopefully the upcoming medical tests will bring good news to both the Buccaneers and their fan base.