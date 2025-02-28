The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been navigating an up-and-down journey, constantly searching for the right pieces to sustain their playoff-caliber status. The 2024 season reaffirmed their ability to remain competitive in the NFC South. However, it also highlighted key vulnerabilities—particularly on defense. If Tampa Bay is serious about making a deeper playoff run in 2025, they must take a decisive step forward this offseason.

Another Strong Push, but Room for Growth

The Buccaneers continued to assert themselves as the team to beat in the NFC South. They proved that their recent success is no fluke. Baker Mayfield’s resurgence wasn’t a one-year anomaly, too. He built on his 2023 campaign, leading Tampa Bay to another division title and a postseason berth. However, their playoff run was cut short as they fell to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round.

For the second consecutive offseason, Tampa Bay lost its offensive coordinator to a head coaching position. Dave Canales departed for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, and this offseason, Liam Coen landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite these transitions, the Buccaneers have reason for optimism. A solid 2024 draft class, a well-established foundation, and Mayfield’s career resurgence put Tampa Bay in a promising position heading into the offseason. However, to take the next step toward true contention, they must address their most pressing needs—starting with bolstering their pass rush.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Buccaneers Must Target Leonard Floyd

Head coach Todd Bowles has built his reputation on aggressive, high-pressure defenses. His defensive philosophy revolves around attacking opposing quarterbacks. Not surprisingly, the Buccaneers consistently rank among the NFL’s most blitz-heavy teams. In 2024, Tampa Bay had the third-highest blitz rate in the league. However, their pressure rate ranked only ninth. That's a clear indication that their pass rush wasn't as effective as it needed to be. Addressing this shortcoming with an edge rusher via trade could be the key to unlocking their defensive potential.

Complicating matters, the Buccaneers are tight against the salary cap. They have less than $1 million in available space. They also face critical decisions regarding in-house free agents like wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David. These make financial flexibility a priority.

Even with those challenges, the Buccaneers cannot afford to ignore their biggest roster deficiency—a lack of production on the edge. No Tampa Bay edge rusher recorded more than 7.5 sacks in 2024, leaving a glaring hole in their front seven. The solution? Clearing cap space through restructures or cuts and targeting a veteran pass rusher who may be available at a bargain price.

Why Leonard Floyd is the Right Fit

That’s where Leonard Floyd comes in. Sure, his role in San Francisco was far from ideal. That said, his skill set makes him a much better fit for Bowles' system. Yes, Floyd isn’t the same explosive pass rusher he once was—he’ll turn 33 next season. Still, his ability to generate pressure remains valuable.

In San Francisco, Robert Saleh's defensive philosophy places a heavy emphasis on edge rushers who possess elite burst and agility. Floyd, while still productive, no longer fits that mold. Additionally, his struggles against the run and lack of ideal size for the 49ers' Wide-9 scheme contributed to their inconsistent run defense in 2024. Given that improving run defense will be a top priority for Saleh in his return to San Francisco, moving Floyd makes sense for the 49ers.

For Tampa Bay, however, Floyd’s pass-rushing ability remains valuable. His skill set aligns well with what Bowles needs. Despite his limitations, he still recorded 8.5 sacks in 2024. This proves he can get to the quarterback. Given his age and contract situation, he’s also an affordable option, with minimal draft capital required to acquire him.

What the Trade Could Look Like

With both teams facing salary cap constraints, moving Floyd would allow the Niners to free up some financial flexibility. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, could capitalize on the 49ers’ need to offload contracts by striking a low-cost trade.

Buccaneers receive:

EDGE Leonard Floyd

49ers receive:

2026 Sixth-Round Pick

The delayed draft compensation makes sense because San Francisco won’t benefit from moving Floyd before June 1. This would maximize their cap savings. Given his age and contract, the 49ers would likely be willing to take whatever they can get in return.

For Tampa Bay, this would be an opportunistic move, securing a proven veteran at a significant discount. If they can create enough cap space to absorb his contract, Floyd’s presence would immediately improve their pass rush and give the defense the extra punch it needs.

A Necessary Move for Tampa Bay’s Future

The Buccaneers find themselves at a pivotal moment this offseason. They have the foundation of a playoff-caliber roster, but if they want to be more than just a Wild Card team, they must address their most pressing need—improving the pass rush. With limited cap space and several in-house free agents to consider, Tampa Bay must be strategic in how they upgrade their roster. Trading for Leonard Floyd represents a low-cost, high-upside move that immediately strengthens their defense without compromising their future. His ability to generate pressure, even at age 33, provides a missing piece that could elevate Todd Bowles’ defense from good to elite. If the Buccaneers can clear the necessary cap space and execute this trade, it could be the difference between another early playoff exit and a legitimate Super Bowl push in 2025.